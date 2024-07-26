Royce Lewis returns to Twins after three weeks on the injured list
Lewis is will rejoin the Twins Friday in Detroit.
Royce Lewis has been reinstated from the injured list and is expected to be in the lineup when the Twins open a three-game series in Detroit on Friday.
Lewis hasn't played since July 2 when he suffered a strained groin after hitting a double against the Tigers. Before the injury, he was hitting .292 with a 1.039 OPS, an impressive number fueled by 10 homers and five doubles in just 24 games.
He's been limited to only 24 games because he suffered a severe quad strain on Opening Day. That injury kept him out for all of April and May.
In a corresponding roster move, the Twins optioned catcher Jair Camargo to Triple-A St. Paul.
