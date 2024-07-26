Inside The Twins

Royce Lewis returns to Twins after three weeks on the injured list

Lewis is will rejoin the Twins Friday in Detroit.

Jun 25, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Minnesota Twins third baseman Royce Lewis against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Royce Lewis has been reinstated from the injured list and is expected to be in the lineup when the Twins open a three-game series in Detroit on Friday.

Lewis hasn't played since July 2 when he suffered a strained groin after hitting a double against the Tigers. Before the injury, he was hitting .292 with a 1.039 OPS, an impressive number fueled by 10 homers and five doubles in just 24 games.

He's been limited to only 24 games because he suffered a severe quad strain on Opening Day. That injury kept him out for all of April and May.

In a corresponding roster move, the Twins optioned catcher Jair Camargo to Triple-A St. Paul.

