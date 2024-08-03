Twins' Carlos Correa begins jogging and fielding drills
Carlos Correa did some jogging and fielding drills ahead of Saturday’s game against the Chicago White Sox, a positive step forward for the Twins shortstop who’s been on the injured list since July 20 due to right plantar fasciitis. Correa had already been taking swings in the cage.
Correa told reporters pregame that his heel pain has improved in the last couple of days. The next step for Correa will be getting to a full sprint before beginning a rehab assignment. There is not yet a set timetable for his potential return to the lineup, but things are moving in the right direction.
Correa is hitting .308 this season and has a .377 on-base percentage, a .520 slugging percentage and a .896 OPS. He has 16 doubles, two triples, 13 homers and 47 RBIs in 75 games played.