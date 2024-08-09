Twins' Carlos Correa is sprinting but not yet ready for rehab assignment
Twins shortstop Carlos Correa has started doing sprints, but he told reporters “it’s not quite where we want it to be yet” when it comes to beginning a rehab assignment.
Correa, who has been on the injured list since July 20 due to right plantar fasciitis, told reporters he feels good hitting but wants to feel more comfortable running and fielding before he asks the team for a rehab assignment. But Correa plans to ramp up the sprinting in the coming days.
Correa has been one of the Twins’ most effective bats when healthy as he’s hitting .308 with 13 homers and 47 RBIs this season. While he’s not quite there yet, the fact Correa began sprinting is still positive news on a day that’s otherwise been filled with negative injury news.
The Twins placed both Joe Ryan and Brooks Lee on the injured list on Friday. Ryan could be out “weeks to months,” according to the Twins, and he was placed on the 15-day injured list. Lee, meanwhile, was placed on the 10-day injured list due to biceps tendinitis.
In addition to the negative injury news on Ryan and Lee, the Twins also announced that Brock Stewart will undergo season-ending surgery on his shoulder on Tuesday. The Twins also shut down prospect Luke Keaschall, who will undergo Tommy John surgery.