Twins' Carlos Correa suffers apparent hand injury, exits during at-bat against Mets

Correa left Tuesday night's game during the fifth inning.

Nolan O'Hara

Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa reacts after an at bat in the fourth inning against the New York Mets at Target Field in Minneapolis on April 14, 2025.
Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa reacts after an at bat in the fourth inning against the New York Mets at Target Field in Minneapolis on April 14, 2025. / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images
First Matt Wallner and then Carlos Correa.

Not long after Wallner exited with left hamstring tightness in the first inning of Tuesday night's game against the New York Mets at Target Field in Minneapolis, Correa left during the fifth inning after, appearing to injure his hand after fouling off a pitch during his at-bat. Correa gripped his bat when getting checked out by the training staff, but ultimately left the game.

Brooks Lee replaced Correa for the at-bat. Correa's status or the severity of the apparent injury wasn't immediately clear.

Lee took over at third base in the sixth inning while Willi Castro shifted over to shortstop.

It's been a rough start to the season for Correa, who entered Tuesday's game slashing just .153/.237/.456 with five doubles and three RBIs. Correa was 1 for 2, driving in a run in the third inning, in Tuesday's game against the Mets.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.

