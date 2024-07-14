Twins hope injured list stint for Jose Miranda won't last long
The All-Star break is coming at just the right time for the Minnesota Twins as the wear and tear of a 162-game season appears to be taking its toll on star infielders Carlos Correa and Jose Miranda.
With Royce Lewis already on the injured list with a groin strain, Correa was removed from the lineup Saturday because of a heal contusion. While he's considered day-to-day, corner infielder Jose Miranda has been placed on the 10-day injured list due to low back tightness.
Miranda was scratched from the lineup Friday and he didn't play Saturday. The Twins are hopeful that Miranda will be cleared to play and return from the IL when his 10 days are up, which means he could be back shortly after the All-Star break.
Diego Castillo, the infielder not the pitcher, has been called up from Triple-A St. Paul to take Miranda's spot on the roster.