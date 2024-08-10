Twins injury updates: Brooks Lee hopes he's not down long, Justin Topa suffers setback
Twins infielder Brooks Lee said he's received cortisone shots in his shoulder, and he hopes he's not down long after being placed on the 10-day injured list on Friday due to right biceps tendinitis. Reliever Justin Topa, meanwhile, has been pulled off his rehab assignment after a "setback."
Lee was placed on the injured list Friday and received an MRI on his shoulder after feeling a pinching pain that he said he only felt when he'd throw or hit, something he's played through for a while.
“I couldn’t even throw like above 25%. I didn’t even want to take ground balls in between innings,” Lee said. He noted he wasn't sure how long he'll be out, but "hopefully it's not long."
Lee said he has received cortisone shots in his shoulder and is getting some light rest. Once his arm starts improving, he plans to do some lifting and throwing, then ideally return to the Twins quickly.
"Hopefully soon," he said.
Topa has yet to play for the Twins since being acquired in the Jorge Polanco trade this offseason. He was shut down in May due to a torn patellar tendon in his left knee and began a rehab assignment in Triple-A on July 23. But Topa’s velocity has been down and he’s been dealing with arm fatigue.