Twins' Manny Margot exits Saturday's game against Blue Jays
Twins outfielder Manny Margot will have an MRI on Sunday morning to determine the severity of his right groin strain that forced him to exit Saturday night's 15-0 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays at Target Field in Minneapolis, manager Rocco Baldelli said postgame.
Margot, who was starting at center field Saturday night, exited the game after the fifth inning. Baldelli said he wasn't sure when Margot suffered the groin strain, but Margot grounded out for the last out of the fifth inning and never went back out to center field. Austin Martin replaced him there in the sixth.
Margot was 0 for 2 before his exit.
"(Margot) wasn't moving very well. I don't like to comment on optimism or things like that, but he wasn't moving great," Baldelli said, also later describing the injury as "more than minor."
If Margot's injury is severe enough to warrant a stint on the injured list, that could result in a third move for the Twins on Sunday. MLB rosters expand from 26 to 28 players in September, so the Twins will be announcing at least a pair of moves, and now possibly a third, to join the club.