Twins' Matt Wallner leaves game against Mets with left hamstring tightness
Minnesota Twins right fielder Matt Wallner left Tuesday night's game against the New York Mets at Target Field in Minneapolis with left hamstring tightness after running and beating out a throw to first base in the first inning.
After Wallner beat out the throw to first, Twins manager Rocco Baldelli and trainer Nick Paparesta walked out to check on him, and Wallner exited to the dugout. DaShawn Keirsey Jr. replaced him as the runner at first base and was playing in right field to start the second inning. The severity of Wallner's hamstring injury wasn't immediately clear Tuesday night.
Wallner has been one of the few bright spots for the Twins offensively this season, slashing .250/.464/.828 with five doubles, two triples, a homer and RBIs.
This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.