Inside The Twins

Twins' Matt Wallner leaves game against Mets with left hamstring tightness

The right fielder exited the game Tuesday night after beating out a throw to first base in the first inning.

Nolan O'Hara

Minnesota Twins right fielder Matt Wallner catches a fly ball against the New York Mets in the fourth inning at Target Field in Minneapolis on April 14, 2025.
Minnesota Twins right fielder Matt Wallner catches a fly ball against the New York Mets in the fourth inning at Target Field in Minneapolis on April 14, 2025. / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images
In this story:

Minnesota Twins right fielder Matt Wallner left Tuesday night's game against the New York Mets at Target Field in Minneapolis with left hamstring tightness after running and beating out a throw to first base in the first inning.

After Wallner beat out the throw to first, Twins manager Rocco Baldelli and trainer Nick Paparesta walked out to check on him, and Wallner exited to the dugout. DaShawn Keirsey Jr. replaced him as the runner at first base and was playing in right field to start the second inning. The severity of Wallner's hamstring injury wasn't immediately clear Tuesday night.

Wallner has been one of the few bright spots for the Twins offensively this season, slashing .250/.464/.828 with five doubles, two triples, a homer and RBIs.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.

Recommended articles

feed

Published
Nolan O'Hara
NOLAN O'HARA

Nolan O'Hara covers all things Minnesota sports, primarily the Timberwolves, for Bring Me The News and Sports Illustrated's On SI network. He previously worked as a copy editor at the St. Paul Pioneer Press and is a graduate of the University of Minnesota's Hubbard School of Journalism. His work has appeared in the Pioneer Press, Ratchet & Wrench magazine, the Minnesota Daily and a number of local newspapers in Minnesota, among other publications.

Home/Minnesota Twins Injuries