Twins' Matt Wallner to undergo testing on left oblique tightness
Wallner exited after pinch hitting in the sixth inning Tuesday night against the Marlins.
Matt Wallner is dealing with some left oblique tightness, Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said, which forced Wallner to exit Tuesday's game against the Miami Marlins after pinch hitting in the sixth inning.
Baldelli said Wallner will undergo testing to determine the extent of the injury. Wallner appeared to be grabbing at his side after the sixth-inning at-bat. The injury would be yet another blow to a Twins team that's found itself on the outside looking in at an American League playoff spot.
Wallner is slashing .259/.523/.894 with 13 homers and 37 RBIs in 75 games this season.
