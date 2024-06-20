Twins' Max Kepler exits after first inning against Rays
Kepler appeared to suffer an injury attempting to slide into first base.
Twins right fielder Max Kepler exited after the first inning of Thursday's series finale against the Tampa Bay Rays at Target Field in Minneapolis due to neck spasms.
Kepler suffered the injury during the first inning when, with two outs and Royce Lewis at first base, Kepler bunted and sprinted down the first-base line, unsuccessfully attempting to beat the throw to first by sliding headfirst into the base. He was slow to get up before eventually walking to the dugout.
Kepler then exited the game, and Manny Margot replaced him in right field to start the second inning.
