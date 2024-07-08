Twins on the verge of getting electrifying reliever Brock Stewart back
Minnesota should be getting some bullpen help soon.
Twins' relief pitcher Brock Stewart is expected to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A St. Paul on Wednesday, according to KSTP's Darren Wolfson.
The 32-year-old right-hander has been out of the lineup since May 3 with right shoulder tendinitis. When healthy he has been tremendous, posting a 0.68 ERA with 17 strikeouts in 13.1 innings. He was even more dominant last season with a 0.65 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 27.2 innings.
Wolfson expects Stewart's rehab assignment to start Wednesday as the Saints take on the Lousiville Bats. It will be the second game of a six-game road trip. With MLB All-Star week on the horizon, a return to the big leagues next week after the event could make a lot of sense if the rehab assignment goes well.
