Inside The Twins

Twins' Pablo Lopez exits against Athletics with right shoulder tightness

Lopez threw one warmup pitch ahead of the sixth inning before leaving Tuesday's game.

Nolan O'Hara

Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Pablo Lopez throws a pitch against the Athletics during the first inning at Sutter Health Park in West Sacramento, Calif., on June 3, 2025.
Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Pablo Lopez throws a pitch against the Athletics during the first inning at Sutter Health Park in West Sacramento, Calif., on June 3, 2025. / Dennis Lee / Imagn Images
In this story:

Minnesota Twins starter Pablo Lopez saw his start end early Tuesday night against the Athletics.

Lopez was going back out to pitch the sixth inning at Sutter Health Park in West Sacramento, Calif., and threw three warmup pitches, but it appeared something wasn't feeling quite right. Lopez then exited the game, and Cole Sands came on in relief. The Twins later clarified that Lopez left the game with right shoulder tightness. The severity is unclear.

He was pitching well before his exit, allowing just four hits and two runs while fanning four in five innings. The Twins led the Athletics 5-2 in the bottom of the sixth before Lopez's departure. The game was still in progress at the time of publication.

Recommended articles

feed

Published
Nolan O'Hara
NOLAN O'HARA

Nolan O'Hara covers all things Minnesota sports, primarily the Timberwolves, for Bring Me The News and Sports Illustrated's On SI network. He previously worked as a copy editor at the St. Paul Pioneer Press and is a graduate of the University of Minnesota's Hubbard School of Journalism. His work has appeared in the Pioneer Press, Ratchet & Wrench magazine, the Minnesota Daily and a number of local newspapers in Minnesota, among other publications.

Home/Minnesota Twins Injuries