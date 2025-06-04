Twins' Pablo Lopez exits against Athletics with right shoulder tightness
Lopez threw one warmup pitch ahead of the sixth inning before leaving Tuesday's game.
Minnesota Twins starter Pablo Lopez saw his start end early Tuesday night against the Athletics.
Lopez was going back out to pitch the sixth inning at Sutter Health Park in West Sacramento, Calif., and threw three warmup pitches, but it appeared something wasn't feeling quite right. Lopez then exited the game, and Cole Sands came on in relief. The Twins later clarified that Lopez left the game with right shoulder tightness. The severity is unclear.
He was pitching well before his exit, allowing just four hits and two runs while fanning four in five innings. The Twins led the Athletics 5-2 in the bottom of the sixth before Lopez's departure. The game was still in progress at the time of publication.
