Twins' Pablo Lopez out for 8-12 weeks with shoulder strain
The Minnesota Twins' worst injury fears over Pablo Lopez have been realized, with the star pitcher set for 8-12 weeks on the sidelines.
The Twins confirmed Wednesday evening that Lopez has a Grade 2 strain of the teres major muscle in his throwing shoulder, which comes after he left Tuesday's win over the Athletics.
David Festa was called up from Triple-A St. Paul on Wednesday, and he's expected to start Thursday's series finale in Sacramento.
It leaves the Twins with a starting rotation of Joe Ryan, Bailey Ober, Chris Paddack, Zebby Matthews, and Festa, with Simeon Woods-Richardson a potential fill-in.
The question now is whether the Twins look to strengthen the rotation with a trade, though indications from leading MLB reporters suggest it will be "status quo" for Minnesota ahead of the July 31 trade deadline.
Lopez, a 2023 All-Star in his third season with the Twins, has a 2.82 ERA in 60.2 innings this season.