Twins place Brock Stewart on 15-day IL, add Trevor Richards to 26-man roster

Stewart allowed eight runs on seven hits in 2.1 innings pitched after returning to the bullpen on July 24.

Jonathan Harrison

Apr 25, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins relief pitcher Brock Stewart (61) delivers a pitch against the Chicago White Sox during the eighth inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports / Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports
Twins righty Brock Stewart has landed on the 15-day injured list with a right shoulder strain. The move is retroactive to July 30.

Stewart, 31, had only recently returned from a stint on the 60-day injured list due to right shoulder tendinitis. He appeared in three games for the Twins since his return on July 24, allowing eight runs on seven hits in 2.1 innings of work.

In a corresponding move, the Twins activated and added recently acquired reliever Trevor Richards to the 26-man roster. Minnesota acquired Richards in a trade before Tuesday's trade deadline passed, sending minor league outfielder Jay Harry to the Blue Jays.

Richards, 31, has appeared in 45 games for Toronto this season, posting a 4.54 ERA while recording 49 strike outs in 52.1 innings.

