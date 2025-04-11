Twins place Pablo Lopez on injured list, recall David Festa to start against Tigers
The Minnesota Twins placed top pitcher Pablo Lopez on the 15-day injured list on Friday, a move that's retroactive to Wednesday. Right-handed pitcher David Festa has been recalled and will start Friday's game against the Detroit Tigers.
Lopez exited his most recent start against the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday due to a right hamstring strain, and it was expected that he would get a stint on the injured list. Lopez has made three starts this season, posting a 1-1 record and a 1.62 earned-run average, allowing just six runs — three earned — off 15 hits while fanning 14 across 16 2/3 innings.
Festa will make his season debut for the Twins on Friday. Festa, who made his debut became a part of the Minnesota rotation towards the end of last season, has made two starts with the Triple-A St. Paul Saints this year, going 1-1 with a 5.40 ERA, allowing just six runs — five earned — off 13 hits and a pair of walks while fanning eight across 8 1/3 innings.
First pitch between the Twins and Tigers is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. CT Friday at Target Field in Minneapolis.