Inside The Twins

Twins place Pablo Lopez on injured list, recall David Festa to start against Tigers

Minnesota's ace was placed on the 15-day injured list on Friday.

Nolan O'Hara

Minnesota Twins pitcher Pablo Lopez throws against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago on April 2, 2025.
Minnesota Twins pitcher Pablo Lopez throws against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago on April 2, 2025. / Matt Marton-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Minnesota Twins placed top pitcher Pablo Lopez on the 15-day injured list on Friday, a move that's retroactive to Wednesday. Right-handed pitcher David Festa has been recalled and will start Friday's game against the Detroit Tigers.

Lopez exited his most recent start against the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday due to a right hamstring strain, and it was expected that he would get a stint on the injured list. Lopez has made three starts this season, posting a 1-1 record and a 1.62 earned-run average, allowing just six runs — three earned — off 15 hits while fanning 14 across 16 2/3 innings.

Festa will make his season debut for the Twins on Friday. Festa, who made his debut became a part of the Minnesota rotation towards the end of last season, has made two starts with the Triple-A St. Paul Saints this year, going 1-1 with a 5.40 ERA, allowing just six runs — five earned — off 13 hits and a pair of walks while fanning eight across 8 1/3 innings.

First pitch between the Twins and Tigers is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. CT Friday at Target Field in Minneapolis.

Recommended articles

feed

Published
Nolan O'Hara
NOLAN O'HARA

Nolan O'Hara covers all things Minnesota sports, primarily the Timberwolves, for Bring Me The News and Sports Illustrated's On SI network. He previously worked as a copy editor at the St. Paul Pioneer Press and is a graduate of the University of Minnesota's Hubbard School of Journalism. His work has appeared in the Pioneer Press, Ratchet & Wrench magazine, the Minnesota Daily and a number of local newspapers in Minnesota, among other publications.

Home/Minnesota Twins Injuries