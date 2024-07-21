Twins place pitcher Kody Funderburk on 15-day injured list
The Twins placed middle reliever Kody Funderburk on the 15-day injured list on Sunday with a left oblique strain and recalled RHP Ronny Henriquez in a corresponding move.
Funderburk has been the Twins' fourth-most-used relief pitcher this season. In 26 games he has pitched 33.2 innings, compiling a 5.61 ERA, 1.51 WHIP and 31 strikeouts. He recorded his first career save earlier this month on July 10 against the White Sox.
He is 27 years old and currently amidst his second season in the Major Leagues. He will now be on the shelf for at least 15 days with a strained left oblique.
Henriquez has appeared in two games with the Twins this season, allowing zero earned runnings in three innings of work. He has played most of the season in Triple-A, where he has collected a 3.63 ERA in 44.2 innings of work. The 24-year-old will look to fill Funderburk's role in the bullpen.