Twins place Trevor Larnach on injured list, recall DaShawn Keirsey Jr.
With the playoffs out of the question, the Twins are putting an end to some of their injured players’ seasons. The latest was Trevor Larnach, who was placed on the 10-day injured list ahead of Saturday’s game against the Baltimore Orioles due to a left hamstring strain. As a corresponding move, the Twins recalled DaShawn Keirsey Jr. to take his place on the active roster.
Larnach has been dealing with the hamstring strain for some time. Twins manager Rocco Baldelli had mentioned Larnach wasn’t 100%, and Larnach was often designated hitting rather than playing in the outfield down the stretch of the season. Larnach played in 112 game this season and slashed .259/.434/.771 with 17 doubles, 15 homers and 52 RBIs.
Keirsey made his major league debut earlier this month and is back for his second stint with the Twins. Keirsey went 1 for 10 in his first stint and has hit .300 with 14 homers and 81 RBIs in Triple-A.
Earlier on Saturday, the Twins placed Jose Miranda on the 10-day injured list, optioned Kody Funderburk and recalled Michael Helman and Diego Castillo to the active roster.