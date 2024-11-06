Twins prospect Emmanuel Rodriguez had surgery to address thumb issue
Twins outfield prospect Emmanuel Rodriguez underwent surgery on his right thumb this offseason, which president of baseball operations Derek Falvey described as a cleanup procedure, according to the Star Tribune's Bobby Nightengale.
Falvey is taking part in the annual MLB general managers' meetings this week in San Antonio, Texas.
Rodriguez landed on the injured list with the thumb injury on Sept. 13 while with the Triple-A St. Paul Saints when the team had just nine games remaining in the season. It was one of several stints on the injured list for Rodriguez, 21, who was limited by the injuries to a total of just 47 games across rookie ball, Single-A, Double-A and Triple-A last season.
When he was on the field, Rodriguez, the second-ranked prospect in the Twins organization per MLB Pipeline, was electric. Rodriguez was dominant in 37 games in Double-A, slashing .298/.621/1.100 with 12 doubles, two triples, eight home rus and 20 RBIs before making the jump to Triple-A. In the 47 total minor league games, Rodriguez slashed .280/.567/1.026 with 14 doubles, two triples, nine homers and 27 RBIs.