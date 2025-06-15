Twins recall DaShawn Keirsey Jr., as Royce Lewis heads back to IL
Minnesota officially placed Lewis on the IL on Sunday.
Royce Lewis is heading back to the Injured List (IL) for the seventh time since he made his MLB debut in 2022, and the Twins are recalling DaShawn Keirsey Jr. in a corresponding move.
Keirsey hasn't appeared in a game for the Twins since May 30. He has struggled at the plate in the big leagues this season, slashing .109 in 35 at-bats with only one home run and four RBIs. In June, he had a little more success in Triple-A with a .231 batting average and four RBIs in 39 total at-bats.
It seemed like a possibility that the Twins could recall Jose Miranda, but they will look to get some production from Keirsey, while Lewis recovers.
