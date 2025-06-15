Inside The Twins

Twins recall DaShawn Keirsey Jr., as Royce Lewis heads back to IL

Minnesota officially placed Lewis on the IL on Sunday.

Tony Liebert

May 11, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins first baseman Ty France (13) dumps a bucket of water on outfielder DaShawn Keirsey Jr. (21) after his walk-off single against the San Francisco Giants after the game at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
Royce Lewis is heading back to the Injured List (IL) for the seventh time since he made his MLB debut in 2022, and the Twins are recalling DaShawn Keirsey Jr. in a corresponding move.

Keirsey hasn't appeared in a game for the Twins since May 30. He has struggled at the plate in the big leagues this season, slashing .109 in 35 at-bats with only one home run and four RBIs. In June, he had a little more success in Triple-A with a .231 batting average and four RBIs in 39 total at-bats.

It seemed like a possibility that the Twins could recall Jose Miranda, but they will look to get some production from Keirsey, while Lewis recovers.

Tony Liebert
TONY LIEBERT

Tony Liebert is particularly known for his coverage of the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, though he also contributes to coverage of the Minnesota Vikings, Timberwolves and Twins. His writing style is noted for providing in-depth analysis and insights, making him a go-to source for fans looking for comprehensive coverage of Minnesota sports.

