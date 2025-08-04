Twins recall veteran pitcher, Woods Richardson heads to the IL
Darren McCaughan will provide Minnesota with another veteran arm.
The Twins announced on Monday that they have recalled veteran pitcher Darren McCaughan, and they've placed Simeon Woods Richardson with an illness.
Woods Richardson was pushed back from his scheduled start on Sunday, with a stomach issue according to reports. McCaughan has only started six games in his MLB career, but he has pitched 61.1 total innings in the big leagues since 2021.
McCaughan has started 10 games with Triple-A St. Paul this season, and he has compiled a 5.35 ERA with 66 stirkeouts. He's pitched only 5.1 innings of relief work in the big leagues this season, but he could be an option they lean on to replace Woods Richardson's spot in the rotation.
