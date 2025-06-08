Twins reinstate dominant reliever after three weeks on IL
The Twins are on their longest losing streak since the first week of May, but reinforcements are coming. Veteran relief pitcher Danny Coulombe will return to the team on Sunday after spending 25 days on the Injured List (IL).
Coulombe rejoined the Twins last offseason as a free agent, and he has been their most effective relief pitcher when healthy. In 16.2 innings pitched, he has yet to allow a run, and he has allowed only eight hits. He has struck out 19 batters this season, while walking only two.
The Twins' bullpen has been great all season, but Coulombe is getting reinstated at the perfect time, following a disappointing loss on Saturday against the Blue Jays. Minnesota has placed RHP Zebby Matthews on the 15-day IL with a right shoulder strain in a corresponding move.