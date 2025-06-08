Inside The Twins

Twins reinstate dominant reliever after three weeks on IL

Minnesota is getting back one of its best relief pitchers on Sunday.

Tony Liebert

May 14, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Minnesota Twins pitcher Danny Coulombe (54) throws during the fifth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images
The Twins are on their longest losing streak since the first week of May, but reinforcements are coming. Veteran relief pitcher Danny Coulombe will return to the team on Sunday after spending 25 days on the Injured List (IL).

Coulombe rejoined the Twins last offseason as a free agent, and he has been their most effective relief pitcher when healthy. In 16.2 innings pitched, he has yet to allow a run, and he has allowed only eight hits. He has struck out 19 batters this season, while walking only two.

The Twins' bullpen has been great all season, but Coulombe is getting reinstated at the perfect time, following a disappointing loss on Saturday against the Blue Jays. Minnesota has placed RHP Zebby Matthews on the 15-day IL with a right shoulder strain in a corresponding move.

