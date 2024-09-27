Inside The Twins

Twins reinstate Kody Funderburk from injured list, option Jair Camargo

Max Kepler was also transferred to the 60-day injured list.

Nolan O'Hara

Minnesota Twins pitcher Kody Funderburk (55) pitches against the Houston Astros during the ninth inning at Target Field in Minneapolis on July 5, 2024.
Minnesota Twins pitcher Kody Funderburk (55) pitches against the Houston Astros during the ninth inning at Target Field in Minneapolis on July 5, 2024. / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Minnesota Twins reinstated left-handed reliever Kody Funderburk from the 60-day injured list ahead of Friday’s series opener against the Baltimore Orioles. As a corresponding move, the Twins optioned catcher Jair Camargo. Max Kepler was also transferred to the 60-day injured list. 

Funderburk has been on the injured list since July 21 due to a left oblique strain. He appeared in four rehab games with the Triple-A St. Paul Saints in September and joins the Twins ahead of the final series of the season. In 26 appearances for the Twins, Funderburk has a 5.61 earned-run average with 31 strikeouts, 15 walks and a save across 33 2/3 innings of work. 

Camargo was recalled on Thursday as catcher Christian Vazquez was dealing with a personal matter. Camargo did not play in Thursday night’s 13-inning loss to the Miami Marlins. 

Vazquez is catching Friday night’s series opener. 

Kepler has been on the injured list since Sept. 5 due to left patellar tendinitis. Twins manager Rocco Baldelli recently said Kepler is unlikely to return in the regular season, and the move to transfer him to the 60-day injured list allows room for Funderburk on the 40-man roster. 

Published |Modified
Nolan O'Hara
NOLAN O'HARA

Home/Minnesota Twins Injuries