Twins reinstate Kody Funderburk from injured list, option Jair Camargo
The Minnesota Twins reinstated left-handed reliever Kody Funderburk from the 60-day injured list ahead of Friday’s series opener against the Baltimore Orioles. As a corresponding move, the Twins optioned catcher Jair Camargo. Max Kepler was also transferred to the 60-day injured list.
Funderburk has been on the injured list since July 21 due to a left oblique strain. He appeared in four rehab games with the Triple-A St. Paul Saints in September and joins the Twins ahead of the final series of the season. In 26 appearances for the Twins, Funderburk has a 5.61 earned-run average with 31 strikeouts, 15 walks and a save across 33 2/3 innings of work.
Camargo was recalled on Thursday as catcher Christian Vazquez was dealing with a personal matter. Camargo did not play in Thursday night’s 13-inning loss to the Miami Marlins.
Vazquez is catching Friday night’s series opener.
Kepler has been on the injured list since Sept. 5 due to left patellar tendinitis. Twins manager Rocco Baldelli recently said Kepler is unlikely to return in the regular season, and the move to transfer him to the 60-day injured list allows room for Funderburk on the 40-man roster.