Twins' Royce Lewis exits game against Tigers with injury
Lewis is 'day to day' with left groin tightness.
Twins third baseman Royce Lewis exited Tuesday night's series opener against the Detroit Tigers due to left groin tightness and is considered day to day.
While Lewis was on deck in the fifth inning, Max Kepler was instead in the on-deck circle and Kyle Farmer later shifted over to third base with Kepler in right field and Willi Castro shifting to second.
Lewis suffered a quad strain on Opening Day that sidelined him for 58 games. In 23 games this season — not including Tuesday's — Lewis is hitting .276 with 10 homers and 16 RBIs. Lewis was 1 for 2 before his exit Tuesday, hitting a two-run double in the third inning.
