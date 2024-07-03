Twins' Royce Lewis officially placed on 10-day Injured List
Lewis' injury seems to not be a long term issue.
In this story:
Twins star Royce Lewis exited Tuesday night's game with what the team called, "left groin soreness," and on Wednesday he was officially placed on the 10-day Injured List with a right abductor strain.
Lewis told reporters that he was, "probably not very optimistic," after the game, so this seems like good news. Injuries have plagued his young career, most recently missing 58 games to begin the 2024 campaign.
Despite struggling to stay on the field, the Twins' 25-year-old star has looked like one of the best young hitters in baseball, slashing .292/.354/.685 this season with 10 home runs and 18 RBIs.
In a subsequent move, Minnesota is promoting super-prospect Brooks Lee. He is expected to make his MLB debut at some point in the coming days.
Published