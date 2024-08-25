Watch: Brooks Lee homers in first at-bat of rehab assignment
Lee hit a two-run homer for the St. Paul Saints in the first inning Saturday night.
Brooks Lee only needed two pitches to make an impact Saturday night.
Lee, in his first game of a rehab assignment with the Triple-A St. Paul Saints, crushed a 444-foot, two-run homer into left field that gave the Saints a 2-0 lead over the Scranton Wilkes-Barre RailRiders in the first inning. Lee had been on the injured list since Aug. 9 with right biceps tendinitis.
Lee was called up to the Twins in early July when Royce Lewis landed on the injured list, and he played 26 games with the big league club before finding his way to the IL himself. Lee was hitting .253 with a pair of homers and 15 RBIs with the Twins before the injury.
Saturday's game between the Saints and RailRiders was not finished by the time of publication.
