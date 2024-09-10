Watch: Carlos Correa takes live batting practice at Target Field
Shortstop Carlos Correa was among injured Twins taking live batting practice from High-A Cedar Rapids pitchers at Target Field ahead of Tuesday night’s game against the Los Angeles Angels.
Correa, Byron Buxton, Max Kepler and Manny Margot all got a look at live pitching as they work their way back from the injured list. Correa has been out the longest due to plantar fasciitis; Buxton is dealing with hip soreness; Margot has a groin strain; and Kepler has patellar tendinitis in his left knee.
Twins manager Rocco Baldelli hadn't heard about how the live batting sessions had gone at the time he talked to the media pregame, but he said who will be hitting each day will vary. Baldelli revealed on Monday the Twins were bringing up the pitching from High-A to throw to the four injured Twins.
It's still not clear when any of the four will be able to return, but Correa was optimistic on Monday about a new treatment for his foot. There remains potential all four can return this season.
The Twins have been struggling of late and would welcome any reinforcements they can get. They have 18 games remaining on the regular-season schedule with the playoffs right around the corner.