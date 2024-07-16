12 teams 'cheaper' than the Twins based on 2024 payroll, 2023 revenue
Did you know that the Minnesota Twins spend a greater percentage of their 2023 revenue on 2024 payroll than the Boston Red Sox? It's true, although it needs to be put into context to fully understand how that's possible.
According to Forbes, the Twins made $342 million in revenue in 2023. That ranked 16th of 30 MLB teams. Minnesota's 2024 payroll is about $129 million, according to Spotrac, which ranks 19th in the majors.
Where do the Twins rank in terms when comparing 2024 payroll to 2023 revenue? By the numbers, the Twins are spending approximately 37.7% of the 2023 revenue on this season's roster. Believe it or not, there are 12 teams that qualify as "cheaper" based on that comparison.
Those cheaper teams include the Red Sox, Mariners, Nationals, Orioles, Brewers, Guardians, Reds, Pirates, Tigers, Rays, Marlins and Athletics. Take a look at the chart below for team-by-team details.
Team
2023 revenue
2024 payroll
Percent spent
Yankees
$679m
$307m
45.2%
Dodgers
$549m
$232m
42.2%
Cubs
$506m
$227m
44.8%
Red Sox
$500m
$181m
36.2%
Braves
$473m
$232m
49%
Phillies
$458m
$246m
53.7%
Astros
$445m
$250m
56.1%
Giants
$443m
$199m
44.9%
Rangers
$425m
$221m
52%
Mariners
$396m
$141m
35.6%
Mets
$393m
$312m
79.3%
Angels
$388m
$172m
44.3%
Cardinals
$372m
$174m
46.7%
Nationals
$355m
$108m
30.4%
Padres
$345m
$163m
47.2%
Twins
$342m
$129m
37.7%
Blue Jays
$328m
$223m
67.9%
Orioles
$328m
$101m
30.8%
Brewers
$320m
$109m
34%
Guardians
$315m
$100m
31.7%
Reds
$315m
$105m
33.3%
Diamondbacks
$314m
$171m
54.4%
Rockies
$313m
$145m
46.3%
Pirates
$309m
$84m
27.2%
Tigers
$306m
$107m
34.9%
Royals
$302m
$117m
38.7%
Rays
$301m
$94m
31.2%
Marlins
$295m
$100m
33.9%
White Sox
$288m
$135m
46.8%
Athletics
$241m
$63m
26.1%
Of course, it's highly unlikely that the Twins and other teams base their present payroll on the revenue numbers from the previous season. It's probably far more complex than that, but this goes to show that while the Twins get the "cheap" label from local critics, there are plenty of other teams that belong in the same conversation.