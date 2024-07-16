Inside The Twins

12 teams 'cheaper' than the Twins based on 2024 payroll, 2023 revenue

It only takes a little bit of math to see how 2023 revenues compare to 2024 payrolls.

Joe Nelson

May 15, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins mascot T.C. Bear engages with fans in the game against the New York Yankees at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports
Did you know that the Minnesota Twins spend a greater percentage of their 2023 revenue on 2024 payroll than the Boston Red Sox? It's true, although it needs to be put into context to fully understand how that's possible.

According to Forbes, the Twins made $342 million in revenue in 2023. That ranked 16th of 30 MLB teams. Minnesota's 2024 payroll is about $129 million, according to Spotrac, which ranks 19th in the majors.

Where do the Twins rank in terms when comparing 2024 payroll to 2023 revenue? By the numbers, the Twins are spending approximately 37.7% of the 2023 revenue on this season's roster. Believe it or not, there are 12 teams that qualify as "cheaper" based on that comparison.

Those cheaper teams include the Red Sox, Mariners, Nationals, Orioles, Brewers, Guardians, Reds, Pirates, Tigers, Rays, Marlins and Athletics. Take a look at the chart below for team-by-team details.

Team

2023 revenue

2024 payroll

Percent spent

Yankees

$679m

$307m

45.2%

Dodgers

$549m

$232m

42.2%

Cubs

$506m

$227m

44.8%

Red Sox

$500m

$181m

36.2%

Braves

$473m

$232m

49%

Phillies

$458m

$246m

53.7%

Astros

$445m

$250m

56.1%

Giants

$443m

$199m

44.9%

Rangers

$425m

$221m

52%

Mariners

$396m

$141m

35.6%

Mets

$393m

$312m

79.3%

Angels

$388m

$172m

44.3%

Cardinals

$372m

$174m

46.7%

Nationals

$355m

$108m

30.4%

Padres

$345m

$163m

47.2%

Twins

$342m

$129m

37.7%

Blue Jays

$328m

$223m

67.9%

Orioles

$328m

$101m

30.8%

Brewers

$320m

$109m

34%

Guardians

$315m

$100m

31.7%

Reds

$315m

$105m

33.3%

Diamondbacks

$314m

$171m

54.4%

Rockies

$313m

$145m

46.3%

Pirates

$309m

$84m

27.2%

Tigers

$306m

$107m

34.9%

Royals

$302m

$117m

38.7%

Rays

$301m

$94m

31.2%

Marlins

$295m

$100m

33.9%

White Sox

$288m

$135m

46.8%

Athletics

$241m

$63m

26.1%

Of course, it's highly unlikely that the Twins and other teams base their present payroll on the revenue numbers from the previous season. It's probably far more complex than that, but this goes to show that while the Twins get the "cheap" label from local critics, there are plenty of other teams that belong in the same conversation.

