24 hours to Opening Day and Twins TV plans still coming into focus
Opening Day is Thursday for the Minnesota Twins and in elite procrastinator fashion, the Twins and Major League Baseball are still working out the details to help fans figure out how to watch the game and the majority of games going forward.
The good news is that fans who get their TV through Comcast/Xfinity are good to go. You might still have to buy the package through Twins.TV for $19.99/month or $99.99/season — it's unclear what Comcast/Xfinity is charging customers — but MLB says Twins games, including the opener, will be available.
For Comcast/Xfinity subscribers, Twins games will be available on channel 1261.
DirectTV and DirecTV Stream subscribers aren't set just yet, but they might be by the time the first pitch is thrown between the Twins and Cardinals at 3:15 p.m. CT Thursday.
"DIRECTV is currently working with MLB and the Twins to add that channel in time for Opening Day," a message from DirecTV said Wednesday afternoon. "Once complete, Twins pregame, postgame, and live game action will appear on channel 668-3 for satellite customers and 668 for satellite-free streaming."
Games are also available to Fubo subscribers.
Customers who use YouTube TV, Dish Network, Hulu Live, Philo and Sling TV are still out of luck.
Other TV providers that have agreed to carry Twins games:
- BEVCOMM
- Consolidated Telcom
- Consolidated Telephone Company (CTC)
- Dickey Rural Services
- Gardonville Cooperative Telephone
- Halstad Telephone Company
- Interstate Telecommunications Company
- MLGC
- North Dakota Telephone Company
- Northwest Communications Cooperative
- Paul Bunyan Communications
- Red River Telephone
- Reservation Telephone Company
- Runestone Telephone
- SCI Broadband
- Sjoberg's Cable
- Tremolo Communications
- United Telephone Mutual Aid
- Venture Communications
- West Central Telephone Association
- Wikstrom Telephone Company
You can check on your specific access by entering your zip code and choosing your TV provider here.