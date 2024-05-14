3 Twins games to be streamed exclusively on Roku
Twitter's echo chamber is rumbling Tuesday after Major League Baseball announced that some Sunday games this season will be streamed exclusively on Roku. Fans reacting without actually learning about the new streaming option have cried foul out of concern that they won't be able to watch the games if they don't have a Roku device, but that's simply not the case.
For the Minnesota Twins, the June 2 game against the Houston Astros will be streamed exclusively on Roku. It will be very easy to watch the game for free and without a subscription.
If you have a Roku device, just go the sports section on Roku or search "MLB Leadoff." That'll bring up the MLB Sunday Leadoff games and you can simply click to watch.
If you don't have a Roku device, you can still watch for free and without a subscription by downloading the Roku Channel app. The app is free and available on Amazon Fire, Samsung and Google TVs, and is also accessible via therokuchannel.com (you don't need a login).
If you're confused, click here for all the information you need.
The June 2 Twins-Astros game will be the first of three Twins games streamed exclusively on Roku. The others are the July 21 game against the Brewers and the Sept. 15 game against the Red.