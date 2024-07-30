Inside The Twins

After two and a half seasons in the minors, Randy Dobnak proclaims 'I'm back'

Dobnak has a 2.24 ERA in his last 10 starts for the St. Paul Saints.

Joe Nelson

Jun 2, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Minnesota Twins relief pitcher Randy Dobnak (68) walks across the field during the game against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports / Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
Randy Dobnak is back with the Minnesota Twins? That appears to be the case as the veteran right-hander issued a Michael Jordan-like press release saying, "I'm back."

Dobnak pitched with the Twins from 2019 to 2021 but has been stuck at Triple-A St. Paul since. After posting earned-run averages of 4.32 and 5.31, respectively, the past two seasons, the 29-year-old has a 3.61 ERA in 21 games this season.

His overall numbers are an improvement from the past two years, but he's been especially good with a 2.26 ERA in his last 10 starts for the St. Paul Saints.

The Twins have not announced a roster move to confirm Dobnak's claim, but if he really is back, then it's a matter of whether he's joining the starting rotation or the bullpen. With right-hander David Festa in line to start Tuesday night's game against the Mets, there isn't an obvious opening in the starting rotation, which means a bullpen role would make more sense for Dobnak on the current Twins roster.

Of course, it is MLB trade deadline day so maybe the Twins have something in the works?

