After two and a half seasons in the minors, Randy Dobnak proclaims 'I'm back'
Randy Dobnak is back with the Minnesota Twins? That appears to be the case as the veteran right-hander issued a Michael Jordan-like press release saying, "I'm back."
Dobnak pitched with the Twins from 2019 to 2021 but has been stuck at Triple-A St. Paul since. After posting earned-run averages of 4.32 and 5.31, respectively, the past two seasons, the 29-year-old has a 3.61 ERA in 21 games this season.
His overall numbers are an improvement from the past two years, but he's been especially good with a 2.26 ERA in his last 10 starts for the St. Paul Saints.
The Twins have not announced a roster move to confirm Dobnak's claim, but if he really is back, then it's a matter of whether he's joining the starting rotation or the bullpen. With right-hander David Festa in line to start Tuesday night's game against the Mets, there isn't an obvious opening in the starting rotation, which means a bullpen role would make more sense for Dobnak on the current Twins roster.
Of course, it is MLB trade deadline day so maybe the Twins have something in the works?