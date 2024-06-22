Bailey Ober goes the distance as Twins cruise in Oakland
Ober struck out 10 and needed only 89 pitches.
In this story:
Bailey Ober pitched all nine innings to give the Twins their first complete game of the season Saturday. Ober struck out 10, including the side in the eighth inning, and allowed just two runs in Minnesota's 10-2 victory over the A's.
He got plenty of run support early as Minnesota turned a 1-0 lead after one inning into an 8-1 lead after scoring seven runs in the second inning. The outburst was highlighted by a three-run homer from Manuel Margot and two-run doubles for both Jose Miranda and Byron Buxton.
Margot, Miranda and Carlos Correa each led the Twins with three hits.
Margot and Miranda each led Minnesota with three RBIs.
Up next: Twins at Athletics, Sunday at 3:07 p.m. CT.
Published