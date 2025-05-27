Bats go silent as Rays use late flurry to down Twins
Jonathan Aranda hit a three-run home run and sparked a previously quiet Tampa Bay Rays offense, which caught fire late while the Minnesota Twins' bats went quiet in a 7-2 loss Monday night at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Fla.
Aranda's three-run shot broke up a scoreless draw after a pitcher's duel between Chris Paddack and Zack Littell. Paddack was relieved in the inning by Brock Stewart after Paddack gave up a double to Junior Caminero, putting runners at second and third with one out. Aranda was the first batter Stewart faced, and Aranda sent a sweeper 356 feet into right field.
The Twins (29-24) got a couple back on Carlos Correa's 417-foot, two-run homer in the top of the seventh inning, but the Rays (27-26) torched Twins reliever Kody Funderburk in the eighth. After Justin Topa got the first out of the inning, Funderburk gave up back-to-back hits to Aranda and Curtis Mead. A couple at-bats later, Jose Caballero hit a two-run double, and Danny Jansen followed up with another two-run homer the next at-bat to give Tampa Bay a 7-2 advantage.
Paddack gave up just five hits and the two runs while fanning five in his 5 1/3 innings of work.
For Funderburk, it was six hits and four runs in 2/3 innings.
But the Twins offense didn't do the pitching staff any favors. They collected just five hits, didn't draw a single walk and left two on base. They only game themselves one opportunity with runners in scoring position and failed to convert.
The Twins and Rays meet for the second of their three-game series at 6:05 p.m. CT on Tuesday.