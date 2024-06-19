Brooks Lee doubles thrice in Saints' come-from-behind win over Mud Hens
Top Twins prospect Brooks Lee made quite an impact Wednesday afternoon.
Lee, the No. 2-ranked prospect in the Twin’s system per MLB Pipeline, went 3 for 5 with three doubles, two runs scored and two RBIs as the St. Paul Saints came from behind to beat the Toledo Mud Hens 8-7 Wednesday at CHS Field in St. Paul, Minn.
Lee rejoined the Saints on June 5 after spending time on the injured list with a back injury to start the season. The results have been quite impressive. In 11 games with the Triple-A Saints, Lee is hitting .340 with four doubles, two homers and 10 RBIs. Lee also has a .380 on-base percentage, a .553 slugging percentage and a .933 OPS.
On Wednesday, the Saints trailed 7-5 entering the seventh inning but plated three runs in the frame as Yunior Severino drew a bases-loaded walk, Diego Castillo hit an RBI single and Matt Wallner scored on a wild pitch. The Twins held on to the 8-7 lead from there after the bullpen pitched a pair of shutout frames, including Kody Funderburk's hitless ninth in which he fanned three to pick up the save.