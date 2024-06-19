Inside The Twins

Brooks Lee doubles thrice in Saints' come-from-behind win over Mud Hens

Lee is hitting .340 with four doubles, two homers and 10 RBIs in 11 games with St. Paul.

Minnesota Twins shortstop Brooks Lee (72) reacts after scoring a run against the Toronto Blue Jays in the fifth inning during spring training at TD Ballpark in Dunedin, Fla., on March 8, 2023.
Minnesota Twins shortstop Brooks Lee (72) reacts after scoring a run against the Toronto Blue Jays in the fifth inning during spring training at TD Ballpark in Dunedin, Fla., on March 8, 2023. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Top Twins prospect Brooks Lee made quite an impact Wednesday afternoon. 

Lee, the No. 2-ranked prospect in the Twin’s system per MLB Pipeline, went 3 for 5 with three doubles, two runs scored and two RBIs as the St. Paul Saints came from behind to beat the Toledo Mud Hens 8-7 Wednesday at CHS Field in St. Paul, Minn. 

Lee rejoined the Saints on June 5 after spending time on the injured list with a back injury to start the season. The results have been quite impressive. In 11 games with the Triple-A Saints, Lee is hitting .340 with four doubles, two homers and 10 RBIs. Lee also has a .380 on-base percentage, a .553 slugging percentage and a .933 OPS.

On Wednesday, the Saints trailed 7-5 entering the seventh inning but plated three runs in the frame as Yunior Severino drew a bases-loaded walk, Diego Castillo hit an RBI single and Matt Wallner scored on a wild pitch. The Twins held on to the 8-7 lead from there after the bullpen pitched a pair of shutout frames, including Kody Funderburk's hitless ninth in which he fanned three to pick up the save.

Published
Home/Minnesota Twins News