Inside The Twins

Buxton, Bader, Lopez fuel Twins to impressive win over White Sox

Buxton and Bader homered by Lopez tossed seven strong innings.

Joe Nelson

Apr 2, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa (4) celebrates after he singled during the third inning against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images
Apr 2, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa (4) celebrates after he singled during the third inning against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images / Matt Marton-Imagn Images
In this story:

After an 0-4 start, the Minnesota Twins have clawed their way back into a five-way tie for first place in the American League Central Division.

Minnesota dumped the White Sox 6-1 following a lengthy rain delay Thursday, and the win gets them to 2-4 on the season and tied with the equally struggling Cleveland Guardians, Kansas City Royals, Detroit Tigers and White Sox.

Thursday's win was highlighted by Byron Buxton's first inning solo homer and diving catch, and then Hunter Bader's third homer of the season: a three-run shot in the fourth inning.

An RBI double from Buxton in the fifth put the Twins up 5-0. He would then score the sixth run for the Twins later in the inning on a double off the bat of Ty France.

Minnesota also got a gem from starting pitcher Pablo Lopez. The veteran right-hander tossed seven innings and allowed just one run on four hits. He struck out five and walked one.

Another good sign: Carlos Correa doubled and singled for his first hits of the season. He was 0-for-12 entering the game.

The Twins are back in action Thursday afternoon with their home opener against the Houston Astros.

Twins news, rumors and analysis

feed

Published |Modified
Joe Nelson
JOE NELSON

Joe Nelson has more than 20 years of experience in Minnesota sports journalism. Nelson began his career in sports radio, working at smaller stations in Marshall and St. Cloud before moving to the highly-rated KFAN-FM 100.3 in the Twin Cities. While there, he produced the popular mid-morning show hosted by Minnesota Vikings play-by-play announcer Paul Allen. His time in radio laid the groundwork for his transition to sports writing in 2011. He covers the Vikings, Timberwolves, Gophers and Twins for On SI.

Home/Minnesota Twins News