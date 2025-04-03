Buxton, Bader, Lopez fuel Twins to impressive win over White Sox
After an 0-4 start, the Minnesota Twins have clawed their way back into a five-way tie for first place in the American League Central Division.
Minnesota dumped the White Sox 6-1 following a lengthy rain delay Thursday, and the win gets them to 2-4 on the season and tied with the equally struggling Cleveland Guardians, Kansas City Royals, Detroit Tigers and White Sox.
Thursday's win was highlighted by Byron Buxton's first inning solo homer and diving catch, and then Hunter Bader's third homer of the season: a three-run shot in the fourth inning.
An RBI double from Buxton in the fifth put the Twins up 5-0. He would then score the sixth run for the Twins later in the inning on a double off the bat of Ty France.
Minnesota also got a gem from starting pitcher Pablo Lopez. The veteran right-hander tossed seven innings and allowed just one run on four hits. He struck out five and walked one.
Another good sign: Carlos Correa doubled and singled for his first hits of the season. He was 0-for-12 entering the game.
The Twins are back in action Thursday afternoon with their home opener against the Houston Astros.