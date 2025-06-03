Buxton drives in 5 as the Twins erupt for 10 runs in win over A's
Byron Buxton drove in five runs and the Twins used a six-run second inning to fuel a 10-5 win over the Athletic's Monday night in West Sacramento.
Minnesota batted througt the order in the second inning, highlighted by two-run doubles from Ty France and Buxton, an RBI single from Trevor Larnach, and an RBI double off the bat of Brooks Lee.
After a three-run homer by Lamont Butler helped the A's cut the deficit to 6-4 in the fourth inning, the Twins scored three more runs in the sixth. This time, it was Buxton coming through with a two-run single, along with Lee providing a run-scoring single.
Buxton added a sac-fly RBI in the ninth.
Joe Ryan had his struggles on the mound. He allowed four runs on six hits and three walks in five innings, but the bullpen pitched the final four innings and combined to allow just one hit.