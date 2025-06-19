Buxton goes wild, Twins hammer Reds to end six-game skid
Byron Buxton went 3-for-6 with two homers and a double to lead the Twins to an 12-5 win over the Reds Thursday afternoon in Cincinnati.
The win, fueled by 17 hits, including four homers and six doubles, snapped Minnesota's six-game losing streak.
Buxton started the game with a home run — his second straight game with a leadoff homer — and he homered again in the second inning, this time immediately after Kody Clemens slugged a two-run homer.
The Twins added three runs in the third inning on an RBI double from Ty France and a two-run double by Ryan Jeffers. The Red scratched back to make it a 7-4 game through three innings, but Trevor Larnach's run-scoring double and Carlos Correa's RBI single pushed the Twins' lead to 9-4 in the fourth.
Jeffers then put the Twins up 11-5 with a two-run homer in the eighth inning, and a bases-loaded walk by Brooks Lee gave Minnesota its 12th run of the day.
The victory puts the Twins back at .500 with a 37-37 record. That's good for third place in the AL Central, one game behind the Guardians (37-35) and 10 games behind the MLB-leading Tigers (47-27).