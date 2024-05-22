Buxton homers twice as Twins snap seven-game losing streak
The Twins took down the Nationals 10-0 Tuesday, snapping a seven-game losing streak dating back to May 14.
Joe Ryan started on the mound for Minnesota and put together one of his best outings of the season, allowing zero runs for the first time in 2024. He added six strikeouts and allowed only three hits in seven innings of work.
On the other side, Washington started veteran Patrick Corbin and the Twins had his number all night, recording eight runs and nine hits on the 34-year-old righty.
Byron Buxton got the party started in the second inning with his second home run of the season. Carlos Santana then drove in a run making the score 2-0.
In the following inning, Jose Miranda slammed a 411-foot, two-run homer, his fourth dinger of the season as the Twins channeled memories of the Bomba Squad, with Buxton adding his second home run of the evening in the fifth inning, extending Minnesota's lead to 6-0.
Everything continued to unravel in the sixth inning for the Nationals. Santana drove in his 24th run of the season and later scored on a passed ball. Jacob Barnes relieved Corbin in the eighth inning, but Willi Castro added another two-run home run.
Relievers Griffin Jax and Josh Staumont closed out the game for the Twins, coming out on top 10-0. Now 25-23, the series tomorrow finale will be a 12:05 P.M. CT first pitch. Simeon Woods Richardson is expected to face off against Jake Irvin as the probable pitchers for the matchup.