Buxton not in Sunday lineup one day after returning from IL
The Twins appear to be moving forward with caution as Byron Buxton is not in the lineup Sunday, just one day after he was reinstated from the injured list because of a sore right knee.
Buxton went 1-for-4 with an RBI single in Minnesota's 11-4 loss to the Guardians on Saturday. It was his first game at the big-league level since his right knee knocked him out of a game against the White Sox on May 1.
The Twins haven't said why Buxton isn't in the lineup Sunday, but this is how they'll roll against Cleveland right-hander Tanner Bibee.
Player
Position
Eddy Julien
2B
Trevor Larnach
DH
Carlos Correa
SS
Max Kepler
RF
Ryan Jeffers
C
Willi Castro
CF
Alex Kirilloff
LF
Carlos Santana
1B
Jose Miranda
3B
Buxton, for the record, is 0-for-4 lifetime against Bibee with two strikeouts.
Minnesota has dropped five straight games to fall to 24-21 overall, 4.5 games behind Cleveland for first place in the AL Central.
First pitch Sunday is set for 12:40 p.m. CT.