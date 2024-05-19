Inside The Twins

Buxton not in Sunday lineup one day after returning from IL

The Twins will try to avoid being swept by Cleveland.

The Twins appear to be moving forward with caution as Byron Buxton is not in the lineup Sunday, just one day after he was reinstated from the injured list because of a sore right knee.

Buxton went 1-for-4 with an RBI single in Minnesota's 11-4 loss to the Guardians on Saturday. It was his first game at the big-league level since his right knee knocked him out of a game against the White Sox on May 1.

The Twins haven't said why Buxton isn't in the lineup Sunday, but this is how they'll roll against Cleveland right-hander Tanner Bibee.

Player

Position

Eddy Julien

2B

Trevor Larnach

DH

Carlos Correa

SS

Max Kepler

RF

Ryan Jeffers

C

Willi Castro

CF

Alex Kirilloff

LF

Carlos Santana

1B

Jose Miranda

3B

Buxton, for the record, is 0-for-4 lifetime against Bibee with two strikeouts.

Minnesota has dropped five straight games to fall to 24-21 overall, 4.5 games behind Cleveland for first place in the AL Central.

First pitch Sunday is set for 12:40 p.m. CT.

