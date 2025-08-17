Inside The Twins

Byron Buxton and Brooks Lee shine in Twins' blowout over Tigers

Minnesota snapped a three-game losing streak on Sunday.

Tony Liebert

Aug 17, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton (25) celebrates after hitting a solo home run against the Detroit Tigers during the third inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
Aug 17, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton (25) celebrates after hitting a solo home run against the Detroit Tigers during the third inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
In this story:

On a day that saw Corey Koskie officially get inducted into the Twins' Hall of Fame, Minnesota took the momentum and blew out the Detroit Tigers 8-1.

Former Twins pitcher Chris Paddack started on the mound and it was his second time at Target Field since getting traded. Home runs from Byron Buxton, Royce Lewis and Brooks Lee opened the doors wide open. In 9.2 innings pitched, the Twins have 15 hits, five home runs and 12 total earned runs against their former starter.

Subscribe: Sign up to receive the free Twins on SI newsletter

Lee's third inning home run was his first career grand slam and Minnesota's first as a team this season. It was a 7-1 ball game before the third inning and the Twins never looked back.

Thomas Hatch started on the mount and delivered only one earned run in five innings. Michael Tonkin, Cole Sands, Gensis Cabrera and Erasmo Ramirez put together a clean day in the bullpen, and Minnesota held onto an 8-1 win.

The Twins are now 58-66 on the season. They will be off on Monday before welcoming the Oakland Athletics to Target Field on Tuesday night at 6:40 p.m. CT.

Twins news, rumors and analysis

feed

Published
Tony Liebert
TONY LIEBERT

Tony Liebert is particularly known for his coverage of the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, though he also contributes to coverage of the Minnesota Vikings, Timberwolves and Twins. His writing style is noted for providing in-depth analysis and insights, making him a go-to source for fans looking for comprehensive coverage of Minnesota sports.

Home/Minnesota Twins News