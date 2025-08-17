Byron Buxton and Brooks Lee shine in Twins' blowout over Tigers
On a day that saw Corey Koskie officially get inducted into the Twins' Hall of Fame, Minnesota took the momentum and blew out the Detroit Tigers 8-1.
Former Twins pitcher Chris Paddack started on the mound and it was his second time at Target Field since getting traded. Home runs from Byron Buxton, Royce Lewis and Brooks Lee opened the doors wide open. In 9.2 innings pitched, the Twins have 15 hits, five home runs and 12 total earned runs against their former starter.
Lee's third inning home run was his first career grand slam and Minnesota's first as a team this season. It was a 7-1 ball game before the third inning and the Twins never looked back.
Thomas Hatch started on the mount and delivered only one earned run in five innings. Michael Tonkin, Cole Sands, Gensis Cabrera and Erasmo Ramirez put together a clean day in the bullpen, and Minnesota held onto an 8-1 win.
The Twins are now 58-66 on the season. They will be off on Monday before welcoming the Oakland Athletics to Target Field on Tuesday night at 6:40 p.m. CT.