Byron Buxton, Emmanuel Rodriguez headline Labor Day Saints game
Byron Buxton went 1-for-3 with a walk, a run and a strikeout in his first — and perhaps only — game of a rehab assignment with the Triple-A St. Paul Saints on Monday.
The Saints don't play Tuesday so there's a chance that the Twins activate Buxton from the injured list in time for Wednesday's game against the Rays. That would give Buxton all day Tuesday to travel to Tampa, Florida and have a normal gameday routine before Wednesday's 5:40 p.m. CT first pitch.
The other scenario would be for Buxton to play another rehab game Wednesday before joining the Twins Friday in Kansas City.
Buxton has been on the injured list since Aug. 13 because right hip inflammation.
Meanwhile, Monday also marked the debut of star prospect Emmanuel Rodriguez at Triple-A. He was promoted from Double-A Wichita earlier in the day and wound up batting third in the order and going 0-for-3 with two walks, two strikeouts and an RBI.
Rodriguez, 21, is the No. 3-rated prospect in the Twins organization, according to MLB Pipeline. The outfielder played in only four games June-August due to injury, but he was crushing Double-A pitching in 37 games before a couple of stints on the injured list.