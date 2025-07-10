Inside The Twins

Byron Buxton exits Twins-Cubs game after being hit by pitch

Buxton has played in 75 of 92 games, putting him on pace for around 133 games this season.

Joe Nelson

Jul 8, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins outfielder Byron Buxton (25) celebrates his run against the Chicago Cubs in the first inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images
Jul 8, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins outfielder Byron Buxton (25) celebrates his run against the Chicago Cubs in the first inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images / Brad Rempel-Imagn Images
The last thing the Minnesota Twins need right now is an injury to Byron Buxton, but there is concern after the All-Star center fielder exited Wednesday's game after being hit by a pitch on the hand.

Buxton was hit by a pitch to start the game. He initially stayed in the game and stole second base before scoring during Minnesota's two-run first inning. But Brooks Lee replaced him in the second inning, with Lee going to second base, Willi Castro moving from second base to left field, and Harrison Bader sliding from left field to center field.

Buxton is slashing .270/.338/.544 with 20 homers, 12 doubles and 17 stolen bases.

Wednesday marked Buxton's 75th game of the season, putting him on pace to play in approximately 133 games. He's topped 100 games in a season just twice in his career (140 in 2017 and 102 last season).

This is a developing story.

