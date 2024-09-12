Byron Buxton returning to Twins lineup, Austin Martin optioned
Byron Buxton told Twins manager Rocco Baldelli he's ready to play. So Buxton is going to play.
The Twins center fielder will be activated from the injured list ahead of Friday's series opener against the Cincinnati Reds, Baldelli said after the Twins' 6-4 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday. As a corresponding move, the Twins will be optioning Austin Martin to Triple-A St. Paul.
Buxton has been on the injured list since since Aug. 15 due to right hip inflammation. Buxton was previously nearing a return, beginning a rehab assignment with Triple-A St. Paul on Sept. 2, but he experienced more hip soreness after being ejected from a game on Sept. 4.
But Buxton started running again this week and was taking live batting practice against pitchers from High-A Cedar Rapids as he began to work his way back towards a return. Buxton is slashing .275/.528/.862 this season with 16 homers and 49 RBIs across 90 games this season. If Buxton plays in three more games this season it'll be the most games he's played since 2017 when he played 140.
Martin has played 89 games this season and is slashing .252/.349/.669 with one homer and 16 RBIs.