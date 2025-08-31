Inside The Twins

Byron Buxton sets home run career-high, Twins cruise past Padres

Buxton is having his best season in a Twins uniform.

Tony Liebert

Aug 31, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton (25) celebrates his two run home run against the San Diego Padres in the third inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images
Bryon Buxton hit his fourth home run in his last four games on Sunday, as the Twins cruised to an easy 7-2 win over the Padres at Target Field.

Buxton now has 29 home runs on the season, which is a new career-high. His 70 RBIs are also a career-best mark, and it's hard to argue Minnesota's star has had a better season at the big league level.

Joe Ryan delivered a dominant seven-inning shutout start on Sunday, with eight strikeouts and only five hits. Minnesota's two stars showed up, which resulted in an easy 7-2 win. The Twins are now 62-74 on the season.

For the last decade it seems like Minnesota has been waiting on Buxton to be healthy for the majority of a season. He finally is, and he's performing at incredibly high-level. The only issue, is that the Twins don't have a roster to compete for the postseason.

Minnesota's superstar is finally performing at a superstar level, but the team has evaporated around him. The Twins will now lookahead to a four-game series against the White Sox at Target Field, as Buxton looks to continue his career-best season.

Tony Liebert
TONY LIEBERT

Tony Liebert is particularly known for his coverage of the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, though he also contributes to coverage of the Minnesota Vikings, Timberwolves and Twins. His writing style is noted for providing in-depth analysis and insights, making him a go-to source for fans looking for comprehensive coverage of Minnesota sports.

