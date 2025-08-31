Byron Buxton sets home run career-high, Twins cruise past Padres
Bryon Buxton hit his fourth home run in his last four games on Sunday, as the Twins cruised to an easy 7-2 win over the Padres at Target Field.
Buxton now has 29 home runs on the season, which is a new career-high. His 70 RBIs are also a career-best mark, and it's hard to argue Minnesota's star has had a better season at the big league level.
Joe Ryan delivered a dominant seven-inning shutout start on Sunday, with eight strikeouts and only five hits. Minnesota's two stars showed up, which resulted in an easy 7-2 win. The Twins are now 62-74 on the season.
For the last decade it seems like Minnesota has been waiting on Buxton to be healthy for the majority of a season. He finally is, and he's performing at incredibly high-level. The only issue, is that the Twins don't have a roster to compete for the postseason.
Minnesota's superstar is finally performing at a superstar level, but the team has evaporated around him. The Twins will now lookahead to a four-game series against the White Sox at Target Field, as Buxton looks to continue his career-best season.