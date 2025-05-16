Inside The Twins

Carlos Correa placed on 7-day concussion IL after collision

Correa collided with Byron Buxton late in the Twins' win Thursday over the Orioles

Jonathan Harrison

May 10, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa (4) talks with first baseman Ty France (13) as San Francisco Giants second base Christian Koss (50) is on first base in the ninth inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-Imagn Images / Matt Blewett-Imagn Images
Twins star shortstop Carlos Correa has been placed on the team's 7-day concussion injured list. Correa was involved in a scary collision with center fielder Byron Buxton in Thursday's win over the Orioles. At the time of publication, there was still no update on Buxton's status, other than that he was out of the team's lineup for Friday night's game against the Brewers.

Minnesota appears to be taking a cautious approach with its star players following the collision. Earlier on Friday, the Twins called up utility player Ryan Fitzgerald to provide depth. The 30-year-old is hitting .328 for Triple-A St. Paul this season with 4 home runs and 21 RBI in 35 games.

Fitzgerald was not in the team's lineup for Game 1 of the weekend series against the Brewers. Brooks Lee is set to start at shortstop while DaShawn Keirsey Jr. is starting in center field.

If Fitzgerald does take the field for Minnesota at some point, it will be his major league debut. He has bounced around independent ball and the minors since graduating from Creighton in 2016. Fitzgerald has played second base and shortstop for the Saints this season, his first in the Twins organization.

First pitch in Milwaukee is set for 7:10 p.m. CT on Friday night. It is the Twins' first matchup with the Brewers of the season.

Jonathan Harrison
