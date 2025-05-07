Inside The Twins

Carson McCusker's loud contact and huge power getting harder to ignore

McCusker continues to crush for the Triple-A St. Paul Saints. The first of his two homers on Tuesday left his bat at 114.7 mph.

Carson McCusker watches his homer fly 426 feet on Tuesday, May 6.
After two mammoth homers Tuesday night, Carson McCusker's bat is sending a very clear message to the Minnesota Twins that he could be ready for a chance in the big leagues.

With nine homers this season, McCusker is tied for the second most in the minors. Only two players — Otto Kemp of the Phillies and Tim Elko of the White Sox — have more homers (10 apiece).

McCusker is second in the minors with one homer for every 10.89 at-bats. Only Elko, at one dinger every 10.80 at-bats, has homered more frequently.

For the season, McCusker is slashing .337/.398/.673. His 1.072 OPS ranks sixth in all of minor league baseball and his slugging percentage ranks second, trailing only Kemp (.689).

The only downfall to McCusker's game this season is his strikeout rate, which is 31.2%. But his .436 batting average on balls in play more than makes up for the swings and misses.

At this point, it's clear that the Twins prefer the positional flexibility and speed of DaShawn Kiersey and Kody Clemens over McCusker's power potential. How much longer they'll take that approach is the question, but it's become impossible to ignore the loud contact from McCusker's bat.

