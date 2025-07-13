Inside The Twins

Correa misses just one game, returns to Twins' lineup after injury scare

Correa is in the lineup for Minnesota's final game before the All-Star break.

Tony Liebert

Jul 3, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa (4) looks on from the dugout against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Carlos Corera left Friday's game against the Pirates with what looked like a possibly significant leg injury, but after getting away with a mild ankle sprain he's officially back in the lineup Sunday after missing only one game.

Correa has had a history of ankle injuries, which played a significant role in his 2021 free agency. He immediately feared the worst after Friday's collision, but the fact that he's playing in the final game before the All-Star break shows that it was nothing more than a scare.

Correa has played in 82 of Minnesota's first 94 games, hitting .261 with seven home runs and 30 RBIs. He and the Twins will look for a series sweep over the Pirates on Sunday, with first pitch scheduled for 1:10 p.m. CT.

TONY LIEBERT

Tony Liebert is particularly known for his coverage of the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, though he also contributes to coverage of the Minnesota Vikings, Timberwolves and Twins. His writing style is noted for providing in-depth analysis and insights, making him a go-to source for fans looking for comprehensive coverage of Minnesota sports.

