Correa misses just one game, returns to Twins' lineup after injury scare
Correa is in the lineup for Minnesota's final game before the All-Star break.
In this story:
Carlos Corera left Friday's game against the Pirates with what looked like a possibly significant leg injury, but after getting away with a mild ankle sprain he's officially back in the lineup Sunday after missing only one game.
Correa has had a history of ankle injuries, which played a significant role in his 2021 free agency. He immediately feared the worst after Friday's collision, but the fact that he's playing in the final game before the All-Star break shows that it was nothing more than a scare.
Related: Buxton’s magical cycle carries Twins to thrilling win over Pirates
Correa has played in 82 of Minnesota's first 94 games, hitting .261 with seven home runs and 30 RBIs. He and the Twins will look for a series sweep over the Pirates on Sunday, with first pitch scheduled for 1:10 p.m. CT.
Twins news, rumors and analysis
Published