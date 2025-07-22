Inside The Twins

Inches away: Correa’s near heroics fall just short in loss to Dodgers

Carlos Correa’s 395-foot fly ball had a .950 expected batting average, but James Outman hauled it in at the wall to seal the Dodgers' win.

Jul 21, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa (4) on deck during the fifth inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Carlos Correa was just inches from hitting a three-run, game-tying homer with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning on Monday night.

With the Twins trailing the Dodgers 5-2, Correa hit a ball to the 395-foot lettering that James Outman jumped up and caught at the top of the wall to end the game.

The Twins entered the ninth trailing 5-1 but rallied against Dodgers reliever Tanner Scott. Byron Buxton, who homered and singled earlier in the game, led off the inning with a walk. After Willi Castro popped out, Brooks Lee was hit by a pitch and Ryan Jeffers walked to load the bases.

The Dodgers pulled Scott and brought in Kirby Yates, who gave up a sacrifice fly to Kody Clemens to cut the lead to 5-2. That led to Correa's blast ending the game.

Correa had an expected batting average (xBA) of .950. xBA is based on launch angle and exit velocity, and Correa's ball left his bat at 106.6 mph with a 29-degree launch angle.

The Twins and Dodgers go to battle again at 9:10 p.m. CT Tuesday.

