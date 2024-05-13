Could Byron Buxton return to the lineup Tuesday?
A return could be coming soon for Buxton.
Twins athletic trainer Frank Paparesta told the Star Tribune that the Twins are "cautiously optimistic" Buxton can return to the lineup Tuesday night vs. the Yankees.
Tuesday is the first day Buxton is eligible to return to the lineup. He reportedly ran the bases Saturday at Target Field and he's expected to do the same Tuesday before the game.
The 30-year-old outfielder has been on the injured list since May 3, with what the team called "knee soreness," after pulling up lame while attempting to steal a base vs. the White Sox.
He was hitting .250 on the season with one home run and 11 RBI. A return to the lineup would help the Twins' depth in the outfield as they've been the hottest team in baseball over the last 20 games.
