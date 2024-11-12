Dave St. Peter steps down as president, Twins hire new GM
The Twins continue to shake-up their front office as long-time president Dave St. Peter announced he is stepping down and moving to a strategic advisory role.
After holding the position for 22 years, St. Peter announced the move on his personal Twitter account, saying, "It's simply time to hand the baton to someone else."
"While my personal Twins journey has been a dream come true, in recent years I have sensed a calling to explore new professional challenges and a growing desire to spend more time with the people I love the most," St. Peter said in a letter to Twins fans.
"With that goal in mind, over the past two years I've initiated succession planning discussions with Jim and Joe Pohlad. Those conversations have been focused on finding the right successor while also considering the best time for this leadership transition. In light of recent news surrounding the exploration of a sale of the Twins, Jim, Joe and I thought now was the proper time to share said succession plan," continued St. Peter.
Derek Falvey will transition to the business side as he becomes the team's president of baseball and business operations.
Jeremy Zoll has been promoted to the vacant General Manager position after five seasons as the team's assistant general manager.