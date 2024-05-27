Diego Castillo called up to bring veteran arm to Twins' bullpen
The Minnesota Twins bullpen has a new arm available for Monday's series opener against the Kansas City Royals as right-handed Diego Castillo has been called up from Triple-A St. Paul.
Who is he? The 6-foot-3, 268-pound righty has six years of MLB experience with the Rays and Mariners and owns a 3.22 ERA with 304 strikeouts in 268.1 innings. At Triple-A St. Paul this season he posted a 2.50 ERA by allowing just five earned runs in 18 innings while striking out 22 batters.
He never posted an earned-run average higher than 3.64 from his rookie season with Tampa Bay in 2018 through his 2023 season in Seattle. In 2024, he pitched in just eight games with the Mariners and carded a 6.23 ERA.
If he can regain the form that he had from 2018 to 2023, he will be a valuable asset in Minnesota's bullpen.
To make room on the roster, the Twins optioned lefty Kody Funderburk to the Saints.